US Senator Pat Toomey attends a hearing in Washington in December. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
Republican Senator Pat Toomey urges Donald Trump to resign, saying he has ‘descended to level of madness’
- Plans to impeach the president are moving forward, but Toomey thinks that there is not enough time, with only 10 days left in his term
- House Democrats may send articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial only after Biden’s first 100 days in office
Topic | US Politics
US Senator Pat Toomey attends a hearing in Washington in December. Photo: Reuters