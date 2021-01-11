US Senator Pat Toomey attends a hearing in Washington in December. Photo: Reuters US Senator Pat Toomey attends a hearing in Washington in December. Photo: Reuters
US Senator Pat Toomey attends a hearing in Washington in December. Photo: Reuters

US Politics

World /  United States & Canada

Republican Senator Pat Toomey urges Donald Trump to resign, saying he has ‘descended to level of madness’

  • Plans to impeach the president are moving forward, but Toomey thinks that there is not enough time, with only 10 days left in his term
  • House Democrats may send articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial only after Biden’s first 100 days in office

Topic |   US Politics
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:15am, 11 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Senator Pat Toomey attends a hearing in Washington in December. Photo: Reuters US Senator Pat Toomey attends a hearing in Washington in December. Photo: Reuters
US Senator Pat Toomey attends a hearing in Washington in December. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE