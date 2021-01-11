US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on election night in November. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on election night in November. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump plans defiant final week amid growing calls for his ouster

  • The border wall, a new round of pardons and continuing his fight against Big Tech may be on the agenda as the president runs out the clock on his time in office
  • Trump believes the Democrats are overreaching by trying to impeach him, and is confident his VP and Cabinet won’t use the 25th Amendment to remove him

Updated: 1:34am, 11 Jan, 2021

