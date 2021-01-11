The US Capitol is seen behind security fencing on Sunday. Pro-Trump protesters had stormed the building just days before. Photo: AFP
US Politics
Coronavirus: US lawmakers may have been exposed during Capitol siege
- House members were whisked away to a secure room during the attack by Trump supporters, but an individual at the location was infected with Covid-19
- The news follows outrage prompted by a video that shows Republican lawmakers in the room not wearing masks
Topic | US Politics
The US Capitol is seen behind security fencing on Sunday. Pro-Trump protesters had stormed the building just days before. Photo: AFP