The US Capitol is seen behind security fencing on Sunday. Pro-Trump protesters had stormed the building just days before. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus: US lawmakers may have been exposed during Capitol siege

  • House members were whisked away to a secure room during the attack by Trump supporters, but an individual at the location was infected with Covid-19
  • The news follows outrage prompted by a video that shows Republican lawmakers in the room not wearing masks

Associated Press
Updated: 3:14am, 11 Jan, 2021

