Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video on Twitter comparing the siege on the US capitol to Nazi violence and calling Donald Trump “the worst president ever”. Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger via Twitter Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video on Twitter comparing the siege on the US capitol to Nazi violence and calling Donald Trump “the worst president ever”. Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger via Twitter
Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video on Twitter comparing the siege on the US capitol to Nazi violence and calling Donald Trump “the worst president ever”. Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger via Twitter

US Politics

World /  United States & Canada

Arnold Schwarzenegger compares Capitol siege to Nazi violence, tells Donald Trump: ‘You’re terminated’

  • The Austrian-born politician likened Wednesday’s events to attacks on Jews during Kristallnacht, calling it America’s ‘Night of Broken Glass’
  • The former actor was born after the events of 1938, but said the trauma from the collapse of democracy had shaped his childhood

Topic |   US Politics
DPA
DPA

Updated: 3:46am, 11 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video on Twitter comparing the siege on the US capitol to Nazi violence and calling Donald Trump “the worst president ever”. Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger via Twitter Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video on Twitter comparing the siege on the US capitol to Nazi violence and calling Donald Trump “the worst president ever”. Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger via Twitter
Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video on Twitter comparing the siege on the US capitol to Nazi violence and calling Donald Trump “the worst president ever”. Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger via Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE