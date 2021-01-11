Demonstrators attempt to breach the US Capitol building on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
How a brave policeman lured Capitol attackers away from US Senate chamber
- Officer Eugene Goodman is seen on video shoving a man in a QAnon shirt and leading angry Trump-supporters on a chase in opposite direction from US lawmakers
- His efforts gave colleagues the time needed to race to lock the doors to the Senate chamber, report says
