US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, said there is an immediate need for action after the ‘horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy’ perpetrated by President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
US Politics
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless Pence forces ouster by invoking 25th Amendment
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi said legislation to impeach US President Donald Trump will proceed as he is a ‘threat to democracy’ after the deadly Capitol assault
- The House will first try to force Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to oust Trump
