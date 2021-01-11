US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters near the White House on January 6, ahead of the violent incursion into the US Capitol. Photo: AFP
Over half of Americans believe Trump should be removed as president: poll
- The poll found that 56 per cent of respondents support Donald Trump’s removal before Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20
- It also found 67 per cent blame Trump for the attack on the US Capitol. But 61 per cent of Republicans believe Trump did nothing wrong
