US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters near the White House on January 6, ahead of the violent incursion into the US Capitol. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters near the White House on January 6, ahead of the violent incursion into the US Capitol. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters near the White House on January 6, ahead of the violent incursion into the US Capitol. Photo: AFP

US Politics

World /  United States & Canada

Over half of Americans believe Trump should be removed as president: poll

  • The poll found that 56 per cent of respondents support Donald Trump’s removal before Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20
  • It also found 67 per cent blame Trump for the attack on the US Capitol. But 61 per cent of Republicans believe Trump did nothing wrong

Topic |   US Politics
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:35pm, 11 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters near the White House on January 6, ahead of the violent incursion into the US Capitol. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters near the White House on January 6, ahead of the violent incursion into the US Capitol. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters near the White House on January 6, ahead of the violent incursion into the US Capitol. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE