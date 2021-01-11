William Burns pictured while US deputy secretary of state in 2014. Photo: AP William Burns pictured while US deputy secretary of state in 2014. Photo: AP
William Burns pictured while US deputy secretary of state in 2014. Photo: AP

Joe Biden names veteran diplomat William Burns as his CIA director

  • A former ambassador to Russia and Jordan, Burns, 64, had a 33-year career at the State Department under both Republican and Democratic presidents
  • He rose through the ranks to become deputy secretary of state before retiring in 2014 to run the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace

Associated Press
Associated Press in Washington

Updated: 8:28pm, 11 Jan, 2021

