William Burns pictured while US deputy secretary of state in 2014. Photo: AP
Joe Biden names veteran diplomat William Burns as his CIA director
- A former ambassador to Russia and Jordan, Burns, 64, had a 33-year career at the State Department under both Republican and Democratic presidents
- He rose through the ranks to become deputy secretary of state before retiring in 2014 to run the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace
