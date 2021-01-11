Melania Trump pictured with her husband Donald, the outgoing US president, in December. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Polaris/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS Melania Trump pictured with her husband Donald, the outgoing US president, in December. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Polaris/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS
Melania Trump pictured with her husband Donald, the outgoing US president, in December. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Polaris/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS

US Politics

World /  United States & Canada

Melania Trump speaks out over Capitol violence fomented by her husband

  • The first lady said she was ‘disappointed and disheartened’ by the deadly rampage at the US Capitol last week instigated by her husband
  • But in breaking her silence, she also lashed out at people she said have used the tragic event to spread ‘salacious gossip’ about her

Topic |   US Politics
Associated Press
Associated Press in Wilmington, Delaware

Updated: 11:21pm, 11 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Melania Trump pictured with her husband Donald, the outgoing US president, in December. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Polaris/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS Melania Trump pictured with her husband Donald, the outgoing US president, in December. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Polaris/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS
Melania Trump pictured with her husband Donald, the outgoing US president, in December. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Polaris/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE