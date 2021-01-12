A Capitol Police officer stands in front of the US Capitol days after Trump supporters breached the grounds. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Politics
Armed group ‘vowing uprising over moves to remove Donald Trump’, warns FBI
- Armed protests are being planned in Washington and at all 50 state capitals ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to US media report
- The Washington Monument has been closed over threats from groups involved in pro-Trump siege at US capitol
