A Capitol Police officer stands in front of the US Capitol days after Trump supporters breached the grounds. Photo: EPA-EFE A Capitol Police officer stands in front of the US Capitol days after Trump supporters breached the grounds. Photo: EPA-EFE
Armed group ‘vowing uprising over moves to remove Donald Trump’, warns FBI

  • Armed protests are being planned in Washington and at all 50 state capitals ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to US media report
  • The Washington Monument has been closed over threats from groups involved in pro-Trump siege at US capitol

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:16am, 12 Jan, 2021

