US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington in June 2019. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war
Joe Biden should keep Donald Trump’s China tariffs, outgoing US trade chief Robert Lighthizer argues
- The measures have shifted the balance of power in Washington’s favour, the trade representative argues
- Lighthizer says earlier policies focused too much on dialogue with Beijing that was a ‘waste of time’ and ‘did nothing’
