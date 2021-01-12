US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington in June 2019. Photo: AFP US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington in June 2019. Photo: AFP
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington in June 2019. Photo: AFP

US-China trade war

World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden should keep Donald Trump’s China tariffs, outgoing US trade chief Robert Lighthizer argues

  • The measures have shifted the balance of power in Washington’s favour, the trade representative argues
  • Lighthizer says earlier policies focused too much on dialogue with Beijing that was a ‘waste of time’ and ‘did nothing’

Topic |   US-China trade war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:34am, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington in June 2019. Photo: AFP US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington in June 2019. Photo: AFP
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington in June 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE