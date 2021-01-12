An article on the UChicago News website said the university community remembered Fan Yiran as “an exceptional student, talented scholar and beloved friend”. Photo: University of Chicago handout
Gun violence in the US
Chinese PhD student Fan Yiran among three killed in Chicago shooting rampage
- Suspected assailant Jason Nightengale, who died in a shoot-out with police, apparently chose his victims at random
- Fan, 30, was sitting in his car in a parking garage when he was shot in the head
