An article on the UChicago News website said the university community remembered Fan Yiran as “an exceptional student, talented scholar and beloved friend”. Photo: University of Chicago handout

Chinese PhD student Fan Yiran among three killed in Chicago shooting rampage

  • Suspected assailant Jason Nightengale, who died in a shoot-out with police, apparently chose his victims at random
  • Fan, 30, was sitting in his car in a parking garage when he was shot in the head

Associated Press
Updated: 3:39am, 12 Jan, 2021

