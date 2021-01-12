Two gorillas are seen at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where several of the animals have tested positive for coronavirus infection. Photo: San Diego Zoo Safari Park via EPA-EFE
Coronavirus pandemic
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at US zoo
- The eight cases are believed to be the first known infections among such primates in the US and possibly the world
- The gorillas may have caught the disease from a member of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park wildlife care team who has also tested positive
