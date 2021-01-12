Snorkellers interact with a manatee in Florida in January 2015. Harassment of a manatee is a federal offence punishable by a fine of up to US$50,000 and up to one year in prison. Photo: Reuters
Manatee found with ‘Trump’ carved on back prompts abuse investigation
- The injured animal was found in a river in Florida, and the manner in which the letters were engraved was not immediately clear
- A non-profit group has offered a US$5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction for the ‘cruel and illegal mutilation’
