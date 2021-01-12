Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is seen on Capitol Hill in September. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
politico | Chad Wolf steps down from US Department of Homeland Security
- Trump withdrew Wolf’s nomination to head the DHS in a permanent capacity last week after the acting secretary condemned the Capitol attack
- Transport Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos also stepped down after the siege
