US Vice-President Mike Pence confers with US President Donald Trump during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. The two met on Monday evening. Photo: EPA-EFE US Vice-President Mike Pence confers with US President Donald Trump during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. The two met on Monday evening. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Vice-President Mike Pence confers with US President Donald Trump during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. The two met on Monday evening. Photo: EPA-EFE

United States

World /  United States & Canada

Trump, Pence meet for first time since US Capitol violence

  • US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence had a ‘good conversation’ at the White House after nearly a week of silence
  • They pledged to continue to work for ‘the remainder of their term’ – signalling that Pence will not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:33am, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Vice-President Mike Pence confers with US President Donald Trump during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. The two met on Monday evening. Photo: EPA-EFE US Vice-President Mike Pence confers with US President Donald Trump during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. The two met on Monday evening. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Vice-President Mike Pence confers with US President Donald Trump during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. The two met on Monday evening. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE