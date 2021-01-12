US Vice-President Mike Pence confers with US President Donald Trump during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. The two met on Monday evening. Photo: EPA-EFE
Trump, Pence meet for first time since US Capitol violence
- US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence had a ‘good conversation’ at the White House after nearly a week of silence
- They pledged to continue to work for ‘the remainder of their term’ – signalling that Pence will not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office
