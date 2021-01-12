The QAnon conspiracy theory claims Donald Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping paedophiles. Photo: AFP The QAnon conspiracy theory claims Donald Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping paedophiles. Photo: AFP
The QAnon conspiracy theory claims Donald Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping paedophiles. Photo: AFP

Twitter

World /  United States & Canada

Twitter suspends over 70,000 QAnon accounts, as protest against Trump ban flops

  • The social media platform said the accounts were primarily dedicated to the propagation of the QAnon conspiracy theory
  • Meanwhile, a planned protest outside Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters against its ban of Donald Trump fizzled out, with just a handful showing up

Topic |   Twitter
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:02pm, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The QAnon conspiracy theory claims Donald Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping paedophiles. Photo: AFP The QAnon conspiracy theory claims Donald Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping paedophiles. Photo: AFP
The QAnon conspiracy theory claims Donald Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping paedophiles. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE