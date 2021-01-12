The QAnon conspiracy theory claims Donald Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping paedophiles. Photo: AFP
Twitter suspends over 70,000 QAnon accounts, as protest against Trump ban flops
- The social media platform said the accounts were primarily dedicated to the propagation of the QAnon conspiracy theory
- Meanwhile, a planned protest outside Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters against its ban of Donald Trump fizzled out, with just a handful showing up
