Death row inmate Lisa Montgomery has been granted a stay of execution, after she was set to be the first female inmate executed by the US federal government in 70 years. Photo: AFP

US judge blocks execution of woman on death row for cutting baby from womb

  • Lisa Montgomery was due to be killed by lethal injection on January 12 after being convicted in 2007 in Missouri for murdering a pregnant woman
  • She was the only woman on federal death row in the US, but a judge blocked the execution on mental health grounds

Reuters
Updated: 2:38pm, 12 Jan, 2021

