Monarch butterflies are among well known species that best illustrate insect problems and declines, according to an entomologist. Photo: AP
Insect apocalypse: Earth losing up to 2 per cent of its bugs every year, say scientists
- Climate change, insecticides, herbicides, light pollution, invasive species and changes in agriculture and land use are causing massive insect decline
- Making matters worse is that many people hate bugs, even though they pollinate the world’s foods, are crucial to the food chain and get rid of waste
