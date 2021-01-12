Casino magnate and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson. Photo: AFP
Obituaries
Casino magnate and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson dies aged 87
- He was the son of Jewish immigrants, raised with two siblings in a Boston tenement, who over the second half of his life became one of the world’s richest men
- He also became the nation’s most influential Republican donor over the final years of his life, at times setting records for individual contributions
