US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Reuters US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Reuters
Pompeo alleges Iran has become ‘new home base’ of al-Qaeda

  • Al-Qaeda’s Abu Muhammad al-Masri, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Africa, was last year killed by Israeli operatives in Iran
  • ‘Al-Masri’s presence inside Iran points to the reason that we’re here today... al-Qaeda has a new home base: it is the Islamic Republic of Iran,’ Pompeo said

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:01am, 13 Jan, 2021

