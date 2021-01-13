US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
Pompeo alleges Iran has become ‘new home base’ of al-Qaeda
- Al-Qaeda’s Abu Muhammad al-Masri, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Africa, was last year killed by Israeli operatives in Iran
- ‘Al-Masri’s presence inside Iran points to the reason that we’re here today... al-Qaeda has a new home base: it is the Islamic Republic of Iran,’ Pompeo said
Topic | US Politics
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Reuters