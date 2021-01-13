Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal votes on a resolution on Capitol Hill in December 2019. She is one of several Democratic lawmakers to test positive for Covid-19 after last week’s Capitol attack. Photo: AFP Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal votes on a resolution on Capitol Hill in December 2019. She is one of several Democratic lawmakers to test positive for Covid-19 after last week’s Capitol attack. Photo: AFP
politico | Congress sees signs of coronavirus spike following US Capitol attack

  • At least three Democratic lawmakers have tested positive for Covid-19 since sheltering with Republican colleagues who refused to wear masks
  • Bonnie Watson Coleman, Pramila Jayapal and Brad Schneider are in isolation as Congress braces itself for a rash of new cases

POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 2:37am, 13 Jan, 2021

