Supporters of President Donald Trump confront police officers inside the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AP
US Politics
US Capitol a ‘crime scene’, with 170 cases opened over attack by Trump supporters
- Assault and sedition charges expected in ‘unprecedented’ investigation, says top federal prosecutor in Washington
- Investigators are combing social media images that show the group swarming the building, attacking police, stealing computers and artefacts and smashing windows
