US congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in October 2019. Photo: AFP US congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in October 2019. Photo: AFP
US congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in October 2019. Photo: AFP

US Politics

World /  United States & Canada

politico | Republicans begin turning on Donald Trump over impeachment

  • Liz Cheney, the No 3 House Republican, says she will vote to impeach the president, joining a growing number of voices from Trump’s own party
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told associates that he believes Trump committed impeachable offences, US media says

Topic |   US Politics
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 8:11am, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in October 2019. Photo: AFP US congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in October 2019. Photo: AFP
US congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in October 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE