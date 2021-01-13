US congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in October 2019. Photo: AFP
US Politics
politico | Republicans begin turning on Donald Trump over impeachment
- Liz Cheney, the No 3 House Republican, says she will vote to impeach the president, joining a growing number of voices from Trump’s own party
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told associates that he believes Trump committed impeachable offences, US media says
Topic | US Politics
US congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in October 2019. Photo: AFP