All US citizens and foreign travellers will be required to get a Covid-19 test within three days of their flight to the US, and to provide written proof of the test result to the airline. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
As US coronavirus deaths hit record high, all arrivals will now need a negative test result
- American citizens and foreigners will have to show a negative Covid-19 test within three days of their flight to the US
- The country recorded more than 235,000 new cases and 4,470 deaths, as the Trump administration focuses on vaccine roll-out
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
All US citizens and foreign travellers will be required to get a Covid-19 test within three days of their flight to the US, and to provide written proof of the test result to the airline. Photo: AP