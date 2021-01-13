Lisa Montgomery, who was convicted of killing a pregnant woman, was put to death by lethal injection after the Supreme Court overturned a stay of execution. Photo: AP
US executes first woman on federal death row in 67 years
- Lisa Montgomery was sentenced to death for strangling a pregnant woman and cutting the baby from her womb in 2004
- An appeal court granted her a stay of execution on Tuesday on mental health grounds, but the Supreme Court overturned it
