Firearms are issued to US National Guard troops at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Politics
Joe Biden inauguration: 20,000 National Guard troops expected in Washington, says police chief
- The US Capitol resembles an armed camp on as lawmakers vote on impeaching President Donald Trump
- Airbnb bans bookings in Washington around the time of the inauguration to head off unrest
Topic | US Politics
Firearms are issued to US National Guard troops at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE