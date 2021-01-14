Firearms are issued to US National Guard troops at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Firearms are issued to US National Guard troops at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Firearms are issued to US National Guard troops at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

US Politics

World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden inauguration: 20,000 National Guard troops expected in Washington, says police chief

  • The US Capitol resembles an armed camp on as lawmakers vote on impeaching President Donald Trump
  • Airbnb bans bookings in Washington around the time of the inauguration to head off unrest

Topic |   US Politics
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:50am, 14 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Firearms are issued to US National Guard troops at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Firearms are issued to US National Guard troops at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Firearms are issued to US National Guard troops at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE