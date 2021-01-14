J&J’s progress is being closely watched by top infectious disease experts because its vaccine has the potential to become the first that can protect people after just one shot. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine generates lasting response, interim results show
- An early study found a long-lasting immune response in the single-dose vaccine, which could make mass-vaccination campaigns easier
- Meanwhile, a UK study found Covid-19 infection gives some patients immunity for at least five months
