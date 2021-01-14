Former Michigan governor Rick Snyder has been charged and other former officials are facing charges after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority black city with lead-contaminated water. Photo: AP
United States
Former Michigan governor Rick Snyder charged over Flint water crisis
- The charge follows one of the worst man-made environmental disasters in US history, when water containing lead caused a deadly Legionnaires’ disease outbreak
- It made Flint a national symbol of government dereliction, and was seen as an example of environmental injustice and racism
Topic | United States
Former Michigan governor Rick Snyder has been charged and other former officials are facing charges after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority black city with lead-contaminated water. Photo: AP