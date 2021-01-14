Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that while the ban was called for now, taking actions to fragment public conversation could be ‘destructive to the noble purpose and ideals of the open internet’ over the long term. Photo: AFP
Twitter chief defends Trump ban, but says it sets a ‘dangerous’ precedent
- Jack Dorsey said suspending Donald Trump’s account was ‘the right decision’ but also represents a failure to promote healthy conversation on the platform
- Meanwhile, Snapchat has joined other social media companies in banning the US president after his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington
Topic | Twitter
