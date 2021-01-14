National Guard soldiers are seen on the grounds of the US Capitol building ahead of Donald Trump’s impeachment vote in the House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States
Analysis |
Trump impeachment: what happens next, and how can Senate speed up the trial?
- The US House has voted to impeach Donald Trump over the attack on the Capitol and his attempts to obstruct the certification of the US election results
- The impeachment trial could be slow, which is bad news for Joe Biden’s first 100 days. But there is a way to speed it up, using the summary judgment approach
Topic | United States
National Guard soldiers are seen on the grounds of the US Capitol building ahead of Donald Trump’s impeachment vote in the House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE