A facility believed to be a re-education camp where people mostly from Muslim ethnic minority groups are detained is seen in Artux in Xinjiang in June 2019. Photo: AFP A facility believed to be a re-education camp where people mostly from Muslim ethnic minority groups are detained is seen in Artux in Xinjiang in June 2019. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang

China possibly committed ‘genocide’ against Xinjiang Uygurs, says US commission

  • The Congressional-Executive Commission on China also accused China of harassing Uygurs in the US
  • The CECC co-chair urges Congress and the incoming Biden administration to hold Beijing accountable for human rights abuses

Reuters
Updated: 2:48am, 15 Jan, 2021

