A facility believed to be a re-education camp where people mostly from Muslim ethnic minority groups are detained is seen in Artux in Xinjiang in June 2019. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang
China possibly committed ‘genocide’ against Xinjiang Uygurs, says US commission
- The Congressional-Executive Commission on China also accused China of harassing Uygurs in the US
- The CECC co-chair urges Congress and the incoming Biden administration to hold Beijing accountable for human rights abuses
