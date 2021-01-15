Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news briefing at the Rideau Cottage in Ottawa in December. Photo: AFP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news briefing at the Rideau Cottage in Ottawa in December. Photo: AFP
Justin Trudeau

Canada’s Justin Trudeau urges unified front against China detentions

  • ‘Who knows whose citizens might be next?’ prime minister asks, referring to two Canadians detained in China after the arrest of a Huawei executive in Vancouver
  • His remarks come as China offers more family and consular access to the ‘two Michaels’

Reuters
Updated: 5:56am, 15 Jan, 2021

