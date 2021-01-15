US president-elect Joe Biden speaks at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Joe Biden to unveil US$1.9 trillion plan for coronavirus-hit US economy
- The proposed stimulus package will include funds to improve virus response and vaccine roll-out, as well as relief for households and small businesses
- The plan also calls for US$1,400 stimulus cheques, topping up the US$600 cheques issued under the last package
