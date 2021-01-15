US president-elect Joe Biden speaks at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. Photo: Reuters US president-elect Joe Biden speaks at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. Photo: Reuters
US president-elect Joe Biden speaks at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. Photo: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic

World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden to unveil US$1.9 trillion plan for coronavirus-hit US economy

  • The proposed stimulus package will include funds to improve virus response and vaccine roll-out, as well as relief for households and small businesses
  • The plan also calls for US$1,400 stimulus cheques, topping up the US$600 cheques issued under the last package

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:40am, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US president-elect Joe Biden speaks at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. Photo: Reuters US president-elect Joe Biden speaks at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. Photo: Reuters
US president-elect Joe Biden speaks at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE