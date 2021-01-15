A judge granted a preliminary injunction last year to WeChat users in the US who said the government restrictions amounted to an outright ban in violation of their right of free speech. Photo: Bloomberg A judge granted a preliminary injunction last year to WeChat users in the US who said the government restrictions amounted to an outright ban in violation of their right of free speech. Photo: Bloomberg
A judge granted a preliminary injunction last year to WeChat users in the US who said the government restrictions amounted to an outright ban in violation of their right of free speech. Photo: Bloomberg

WeChat ban urged by US gets sceptical review by appeal court

  • The Trump administration is seeking to overturn an earlier decision to grant a preliminary injunction against US restrictions on the Chinese-owned app
  • Judge is concerned that restrictions are intended to make app disappear completely in the US, leaving no good alternative for millions of Chinese-American users

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:05am, 15 Jan, 2021

