The FBI says it remains concerned about the potential for violence at protests and rallies around the United States. Photo: AP
FBI tracking ‘extensive’ online chatter about armed protests ahead of Biden’s inauguration
- The agency says it is receiving a ‘significant’ amount of information that it’s pushing out to other law enforcement agencies ahead of the inauguration
- The FBI has an ‘aggressive’ plan and will operate a round-the-clock command post at headquarters and at each of its 56 field offices, director Chris Wray says
