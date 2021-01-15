The FBI says it remains concerned about the potential for violence at protests and rallies around the United States. Photo: AP The FBI says it remains concerned about the potential for violence at protests and rallies around the United States. Photo: AP
FBI tracking ‘extensive’ online chatter about armed protests ahead of Biden’s inauguration

  • The agency says it is receiving a ‘significant’ amount of information that it’s pushing out to other law enforcement agencies ahead of the inauguration
  • The FBI has an ‘aggressive’ plan and will operate a round-the-clock command post at headquarters and at each of its 56 field offices, director Chris Wray says

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:09am, 15 Jan, 2021

