Coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus vaccines roll out, is it time to think about holiday travel yet?

  • Here’s what you’ll need to know about travel safety, whether you’ve already got your shot or are looking for normalcy somewhere on the horizon
  • Doctors urge caution as vaccines are not 100 per cent effective and little is known about the ability to transmit Covid-19 even after immunisation

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Jan, 2021

Travellers claim their baggage at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Michigan, US. Photo: Reuters
