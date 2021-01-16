Travellers claim their baggage at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Michigan, US. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
As coronavirus vaccines roll out, is it time to think about holiday travel yet?
- Here’s what you’ll need to know about travel safety, whether you’ve already got your shot or are looking for normalcy somewhere on the horizon
- Doctors urge caution as vaccines are not 100 per cent effective and little is known about the ability to transmit Covid-19 even after immunisation
