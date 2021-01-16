Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
US Politics
Department of Justice internal watchdog opens investigation into riots at US Capitol building
- New information and footage of the day’s events underscore the level of chaos and violence that was present during the riot
- More than 20,000 members of the National Guard have been authorised to bolster manpower throughout the city in the lead-up to Inauguration Day
Topic | US Politics
Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS