US President Donald Trump shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping in June 2019. Photo: Reuters
US-China decoupling
Donald Trump directs US government to restrict goods from China to ‘reduce risk from espionage’
- The announcement was the latest in a series of steps targeting China, which analysts see as a bid to lock in a tough approach to Beijing
- Trump has pursued hard-line policies towards China on issues ranging from trade to espionage and the coronavirus
