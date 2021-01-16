US President Donald Trump shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping in June 2019. Photo: Reuters US President Donald Trump shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping in June 2019. Photo: Reuters
US-China decoupling

Donald Trump directs US government to restrict goods from China to ‘reduce risk from espionage’

  • The announcement was the latest in a series of steps targeting China, which analysts see as a bid to lock in a tough approach to Beijing
  • Trump has pursued hard-line policies towards China on issues ranging from trade to espionage and the coronavirus

Reuters
Updated: 7:43am, 16 Jan, 2021

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping in June 2019. Photo: Reuters
