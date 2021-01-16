US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden
Donald Trump to leave Washington on morning of Joe Biden's inauguration, skipping ceremony
- Refusing to abide by tradition and participate in the ceremonial transfer of power, Trump will instead hold his own departure ceremony
- Trump will become only the fourth president in history to boycott his successor’s inauguration
Topic | Joe Biden
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters