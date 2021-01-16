An anti-death penalty activist holds a sign along Prairieton Road across from the Federal Death Chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana. Photo: The Tribune-Star via AP
US carries out 13th and final execution of Trump era
- Dustin Higgs, convicted in the killings of three women in 1996, was the third to receive a lethal injection this week at a federal prison in Indiana
- No president in more than 120 years had overseen as many federal executions
