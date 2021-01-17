The federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. All federal prisons in the United States have been placed on lockdown. Photo: AP The federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. All federal prisons in the United States have been placed on lockdown. Photo: AP
The federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. All federal prisons in the United States have been placed on lockdown. Photo: AP

US Politics

World /  United States & Canada

United States prisons locked down in run-up to Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration

  • To avoid backlash from inmates, the lockdown was not announced until after they were locked in their cells on Friday evening
  • During a lockdown, inmates are kept in their cells most of the day and visiting is cancelled

Topic |   US Politics
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:35am, 17 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. All federal prisons in the United States have been placed on lockdown. Photo: AP The federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. All federal prisons in the United States have been placed on lockdown. Photo: AP
The federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. All federal prisons in the United States have been placed on lockdown. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE