US President-elect Joe Biden introduces nominees for his science team, as his chief of staff announced he plans an early blitz of executive action. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden to sign a dozen executive orders on first day; all US states on high alert for protests
- The incoming president will take ‘decisive action’ on the coronavirus pandemic, US economy, climate change and racial injustice
- Washington police arrested a man with over 500 rounds of ammunition, as the FBI warned of possible demonstrations outside all 50 state capitol buildings
