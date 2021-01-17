US President-elect Joe Biden introduces nominees for his science team, as his chief of staff announced he plans an early blitz of executive action. Photo: AFP US President-elect Joe Biden introduces nominees for his science team, as his chief of staff announced he plans an early blitz of executive action. Photo: AFP
US President-elect Joe Biden introduces nominees for his science team, as his chief of staff announced he plans an early blitz of executive action. Photo: AFP

United States

World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden to sign a dozen executive orders on first day; all US states on high alert for protests

  • The incoming president will take ‘decisive action’ on the coronavirus pandemic, US economy, climate change and racial injustice
  • Washington police arrested a man with over 500 rounds of ammunition, as the FBI warned of possible demonstrations outside all 50 state capitol buildings

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:09pm, 17 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President-elect Joe Biden introduces nominees for his science team, as his chief of staff announced he plans an early blitz of executive action. Photo: AFP US President-elect Joe Biden introduces nominees for his science team, as his chief of staff announced he plans an early blitz of executive action. Photo: AFP
US President-elect Joe Biden introduces nominees for his science team, as his chief of staff announced he plans an early blitz of executive action. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE