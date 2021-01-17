The core stage for the first flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket undergoes a hot-fire test on Saturday. Photo: AFP The core stage for the first flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket undergoes a hot-fire test on Saturday. Photo: AFP
The core stage for the first flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket undergoes a hot-fire test on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Nasa test of mega moon rocket engines cut short

  • The hot-fire test on the engines of the Space Launch System, which was supposed to last eight minutes, was shut down after just over a minute
  • Nasa is investigating what caused the early shutdown, but said it had still gleaned valuable information

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:47pm, 17 Jan, 2021

