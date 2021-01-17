US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will be taking part in her second inaugural ceremony on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Kamala Harris picks Sotomayor for swearing-in ceremony
- The first Black, South Asian and female vice-president will take her oath of office from the first Latina Supreme Court justice
- One of the two Bibles Harris will use for the swearing-in belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice
