Music producer Phil Spector and his lawyer, Roger Rosen (right), leave Los Angeles Superior Court for a break during the start of jury selection in Spectors’ murder trial in March 2007. Photo: AP
Fame and celebrity
Coronavirus: music producer Phil Spector, convicted of murder, dead at 81
- Spector, who worked with the Beatles, Leonard Cohen, the Righteous Brothers and Ike and Tina Turner, was known for his ‘Wall of Sound’ technique
- He was jailed after being convicted for the 2003 murder of Hollywood actress Lana Clarkson
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Music producer Phil Spector and his lawyer, Roger Rosen (right), leave Los Angeles Superior Court for a break during the start of jury selection in Spectors’ murder trial in March 2007. Photo: AP