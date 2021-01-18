Music producer Phil Spector and his lawyer, Roger Rosen (right), leave Los Angeles Superior Court for a break during the start of jury selection in Spectors’ murder trial in March 2007. Photo: AP Music producer Phil Spector and his lawyer, Roger Rosen (right), leave Los Angeles Superior Court for a break during the start of jury selection in Spectors’ murder trial in March 2007. Photo: AP
Music producer Phil Spector and his lawyer, Roger Rosen (right), leave Los Angeles Superior Court for a break during the start of jury selection in Spectors’ murder trial in March 2007. Photo: AP

Fame and celebrity

World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: music producer Phil Spector, convicted of murder, dead at 81

  • Spector, who worked with the Beatles, Leonard Cohen, the Righteous Brothers and Ike and Tina Turner, was known for his ‘Wall of Sound’ technique
  • He was jailed after being convicted for the 2003 murder of Hollywood actress Lana Clarkson

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:27am, 18 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Music producer Phil Spector and his lawyer, Roger Rosen (right), leave Los Angeles Superior Court for a break during the start of jury selection in Spectors’ murder trial in March 2007. Photo: AP Music producer Phil Spector and his lawyer, Roger Rosen (right), leave Los Angeles Superior Court for a break during the start of jury selection in Spectors’ murder trial in March 2007. Photo: AP
Music producer Phil Spector and his lawyer, Roger Rosen (right), leave Los Angeles Superior Court for a break during the start of jury selection in Spectors’ murder trial in March 2007. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE