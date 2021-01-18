The US put Huawei on a Commerce Department “entity list” in May 2019, citing national security concerns. Photo: AFP
Trump slams China’s Huawei, blocking supplies from Intel and others, insiders say
- The administration is revoking certain licences to sell to the Chinese tech giant and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecoms firm
- The moves comes amid a flurry of US actions against China in the final days of the Trump presidency
