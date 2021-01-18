Members of the far-right Boogaloo Boys group stand in front of the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix on Sunday. Photo: AFP Members of the far-right Boogaloo Boys group stand in front of the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Members of the far-right Boogaloo Boys group stand in front of the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Fortified US state capitols see small protests, some armed, before Joe Biden inauguration

  • National Guard troops and police keep watch at statehouses across the country to prevent a repeat of the unrest that broke out at the US Capitol
  • The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of the Wednesday event

Topic |   Joe Biden inauguration
Associated Press
Updated: 6:42am, 18 Jan, 2021

