The bulk of National Guard soldiers in Washington will be armed. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden inauguration
Fearing insider attack, FBI vetting 25,000 National Guard troops for Joe Biden inauguration
- Massive undertaking reflects fears that have gripped Washington following the deadly January 6 insurrection
- Joe Biden to be sworn in as US president on Wednesday, surrounded by war-zone-like security
Topic | Joe Biden inauguration
The bulk of National Guard soldiers in Washington will be armed. Photo: AFP