The Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market in Wuhan, where the first cluster of Covid-19 cases emerged, is seen on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
China and US clash at WHO over coronavirus investigation in Wuhan
- The US wants China to share all scientific studies into animal, human and environmental samples taken in the city where Covid-19 was first reported
- China’s representative to the UN health agency’s executive board calls for end to ‘political pressure’
